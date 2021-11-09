Russell Westbrook with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry's personal shooting coach and passing man, Bruce Fraser, offered some pregame thoughts that worked wonders to get the reigning scoring champion right back in rhythm. ''We kind of talked about certain preparations into my shot, just certain mechanics that he called it even having a little bit more conviction about when it's time to shoot,'' Curry said. Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points with nine 3-pointers, 10 assists and seven rebounds, almost single-handedly leading the Golden State Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 on Monday night.