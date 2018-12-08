Russell turns up heat in OT as Nets surprise Raptors

D'Angelo Russell (L) - here in a game earlier in the season against the Miami Heat -- played a key role the first victory of the Brooklyn Nets over the Toronto Raptors in more than three years D'Angelo Russell (L) - here in a game earlier in the season against the Miami Heat -- played a key role the first victory of the Brooklyn Nets over the Toronto Raptors in more than three years (AFP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Los Angeles (AFP) - D'Angelo Russell scored 29 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors for the first time in more than three years with a 106-105 overtime win on Friday.

Russell carried the host Nets on his back in overtime, scoring all but two of his team's points as they snapped an eight game losing skid. He finished with six points in overtime.

Brooklyn picked an opportune time to snap its 12-game slide against Toronto.

Jarrett Allen made the go-ahead basket for the Nets with a little more than a minute left, their only basket in overtime not made by Russell.

Toronto tried but failed to get the ball to Kawhi Leonard on its final possession and had to settle for Fred VanVleet's three-pointer that just missed. Leonard finished with 32 points.

"I know everybody would have probably liked Kawhi or Kyle (Lowry) to take that shot, the last shot, including me, but they both made great plays," said VanVleet.

Lowry finished with 11 assists but was just one of eight from the field.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Brooklyn while Jonas Valanciunas added 24 points for the Raptors.

Brooklyn led by seven points with five minutes left in the fourth quarter but then VanVleet drained a three and Leonard scored six straight to give the Raptors a 96-94 lead with two and a half minutes remaining.

With seven seconds to go, Leonard blocked Dinwiddie's shot to force overtime.

Russell had the first two baskets in the extra session, Leonard made the next two, and the Nets eventually prevailed in a close contest.