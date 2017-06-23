Russell paces Cubs to 11-1 win over Marlins

Miami Marlins' Junichi Tazawa works with the baseball during the seventh inning of the team's game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) -- Addison Russell had four hits, including a home run, to pace the Chicago Cubs to an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Kris Bryant had a three-run homer, Willson Contreras added a two-run shot and Ian Happ also had four hits and drove in a pair for the Cubs, who have won four of five. Russell had two RBIs.

Jake Arrieta (7-5) pitched seven innings, allowing one run and six hits. He struck out three and also picked up two of the Cubs' 16 hits.

It was the first of an 11-game, 11-day trip for the Cubs, who entered having won six of their previous 22 road games.

Jeff Locke (0-3) allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings for the Marlins.

Arrieta knocked in the Cubs' first run with an infield hit in the second and Mark Zagunis followed with a groundout scoring another run in his first major league at-bat after being called up from Triple-A Iowa in place of struggling slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 20th home run for the Marlins to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Bryant's three-run shot, his 16th, extended the Cubs' lead to 5-1 in the fourth.

Russell's solo shot, his seventh, and Contreras's two-run homer, also his seventh, pushed the lead to 8-1.

Russell had an RBI double in the eighth, and Happ followed with a two-run double to cap the scoring.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Placed RF Jason Heyward (left hand abrasion) on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to June 19.

Marlins: Placed RHP Brad Ziegler (right back strain) on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to June 21 and re-instated RHP Junichi Tazawa from the 10-day DL.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP John Lackey (5-7, 4.98 ERA) will start the second game of the series Friday. Lackey is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA in five starts against the Marlins.

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (5-2, 3.64) will take the mound Friday. Urena has won his last four decisions over six starts.

---

