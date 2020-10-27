The Panthers remained without starting left tackle Russell Okung at Tuesday’s practice. He has a calf injury.

The Panthers did get starting right guard John Miller back to practice on a limited basis. Miller missed Sunday’s loss to the Saints as well as Monday’s practice because of an ankle injury.

Greg Little replaced Okung after 26 snaps Sunday. Trent Scott played 18 snaps at right guard against the Saints and has played left tackle this season, too.

“I love [Scott] inside because I think he’s a big, powerful man who can move people,” coach Matt Rhule said, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “He’s so unbelievably valuable to any football team, but especially in this year with COVID and all the protocols and things like that, restrictions that we’re under [because] he can pretty much back up any position.”

Defensive tackle Zach Kerr (toe) did not practice. He did not have an injury status Monday.

Defensive ends Marquis Haynes (knee) and Efe Obada (back) were full participants on Tuesday’s report.

Russell Okung, Zach Kerr out of Tuesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk