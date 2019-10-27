Russell Okung returns to action on Sunday

After a lengthy absence due to a pulmonary embolism, the Chargers will be getting back on Sunday a key piece of their offensive puzzle.

Left tackle Russell Okung was added to the active roster on Saturday. Since his name isn’t on the list of inactive players for Sunday’s game at Chicago, Okung will be in uniform, and surely will play.

To create a roster spot for Okung, the Chargers placed safety Nasir Adderley on injured reserve.

Okung, who spent the first seven weeks of the season on the non-football injury list, hired an agent to help negotiate a revised contract that will allow him to earn over the balance of the season the money he was due to make for all of 2019. It was smart for Okung, who had previously insisted on handling his own affairs, and it was smart for the Chargers, especially since the pulmonary embolism potentially traces to offseason workouts with the team.

Regardless, Okung is back. And if he plays well today, maybe a contending team will be giving the Chargers a call on Monday in an effort to acquire him for the stretch run.