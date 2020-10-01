Russell Okung, Kawann Short, Donte Jackson upgraded for Panthers on Thursday

The Carolina Panthers released their second injury report of the week on Thursday and had multiple players upgraded.

Only one player sat out of Thursdays practice — defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, who has an illness.

Tackle Russell Okung who missed last game with a groin injury and also missed Wednesday’s practice, was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday, while rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown was taken off the injury report after getting a day off on Wednesday.

Safety Jeremy Chinn (hip), guard Dennis Daley (ankle) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (hip) were all limited for the second day in a row.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) and defensive tackle Kawann Short (foot) were both full participants on Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Did not practice:

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness)

Limited:

T Russell Okung (groin)

S Jeremy Chinn (hip)

G Dennis Daley (ankle)

LB Adarius Taylor (hip)

Full participation

DT Derrick Brown (no injury)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

WR Curtis Samuel (elbow)

