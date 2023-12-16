Russell has 'more appetite' for Scotland success

Finn Russell insists he's committed to the national team in the long-term, despite his disappointment in crashing out of the World Cup earlier this year.

The 31-year-old says the experience has made him hungrier to find success with Scotland, eyeing the next World Cup in 2027.

Asked if his appetite had been diminished by heartbreak in France, he said: "Not at all.

“If anything it’s given me a bit more of an appetite to get back into it with the national team again and try to get a few more wins and try to win something.”

On playing in the next tournament in Australia, he added: “Age-wise, I’ll be able to make that. It’s just about whether or not I’m playing well enough, so hopefully I am. I’ve got no inclination to finish up any time soon internationally.”

“I came straight into something new after the World Cup so that didn’t allow me to reflect on it as much as others might have,”

“I think that’s fine though. It’s always in the back of your mind.

“I had a call with Gregor [Townsend] just to chat and give my opinion on how we could have done better at the World Cup, how we could develop, and how we could use it as a learning curve for both of us and the whole team.

“We were both chatting about how we thought the World Cup went, where we can grow and develop from it, how we can get better as a team and us both as individuals – me as a player and him as a coach.

“It wasn’t like we were blaming each other or anything like that, it was just a good conversation to get us going in the right direction."