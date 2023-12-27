Russell Martin: Southampton team spirit fuels promotion push says boss

Southampton players celebrate Samuel Edozie's second-half effort in the Swansea win

Southampton's team spirit has helped in maintaining their Championship promotion push after Boxing Day's comprehensive win over Swansea City, says boss Russell Martin.

Saints delivered a 5-0 home win in their victory over the Swans, a third second-tier success in a row.

Martin's side are on a run of 16 games without defeat since September.

"The men are in such a good place, on the pitch, doing some really brilliant things," Martin told BBC Radio Solent.

"To do it in that manner and the way we did I'm delighted for the players and everyone, but I said to the players in the dressing room - it's all about recovery for Plymouth now, we can't stop.

"They're enjoying themselves and I'm delighted to see the way they're enjoying it together, we've just got to keep growing."

Tuesday's win was another example of Saints turning to the bench and delivering results, with Ryan Fraser and Che Adams both scoring following their introductions.

Martin included 17-year-olds Samuel Amo-Ameyaw and Tyler Dibling among the bench options for the Swansea game, and admits giving players enough game time is not always easy.

"We constantly say to them it's so important you're ready to play," Martin said.

"Over the past 16 games, a run of games, the subs have had a massive impact on that run.

"We've a really brilliant squad, not very big. Two young lads got a chance to be on the bench today and they need to keep fighting really hard to get themselves on the pitch.

"Everyone is important but you need to show that by putting them on the pitch and trying to give them opportunities.

"People are disappointed to come off but they want their mates to do well. They congratulate each other and celebrate together and that's the most important bit."