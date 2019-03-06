Russell leads Rhode Island past Saint Joseph's 86-85 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Fatts Russell scored a career-high 41 points, including Rhode Island's final 19 points, and the Rams beat Saint Joseph's 86-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

It's the first time a Rhode Island player has scored 41 points since Ernie Calverley on February 5, 1943. Russell, a sophomore from nearby Imhotep Charter, was 12 of 24 from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, and hit 10 of 16 free throws to top his previous high of 26. It was also the most points scored by an Atlantic 10 Conference player this season.

Jeff Dowtin scored 23 points and Cyril Langevine added 10 for the Rams (15-14, 8-9).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Russell hit a 3 and his two free throws gave the Rams a four-point margin before the Hawks closed to 86-85 on Jared Bynum's 3 with two seconds left. Russell missed two free throws and Larry Kimble's 3 at the buzzer missed.

Russell's 3 with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 77 and forced overtime.

Bynum led Saint Joseph's (13-17, 6-11) with 19 points. Chris Clover added 14 and Kimble and Charlie Brown Jr., the conference's leading scorer, had 13 apiece.