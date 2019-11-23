Russell leads Rhode Island over North Texas 60-47

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) -- Fatts Russell scored 22 points - 17 in the second half - and Rhode Island beat North Texas 60-47 on Friday at the Jamaica Classic.

Tyrese Martin scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Rhode Island (4-1), which trailed 27-24 at halftime but limited the Mean Green to 20 second-half points. Jeff Dowtin added 10 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 19:04 to go, and Cyril Langevine had 12 rebounds.

Umoja Gibson had 20 points for the Mean Green (2-4). Deng Geu added 13 rebounds and Thomas Bell had 10 rebounds.

Rhode Island plays LSU on Sunday. North Texas takes on Utah State on Sunday.

