Russell, Langevine lead Rhode Island past Nicholls St. 70-65

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) -- Fatts Russell had 22 points, six assists and five steals, Cyril Langevine had a double-double, and Rhode Island beat Nicholls State 70-65 on Tuesday night.

Langevine finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Jermaine Harris also scored 10 points for Rhode Island.

The game featured 15 ties and 10 the lead changes, the last of which came when Tyrese Martin hit a 3-pointer that made it 63-62 with 1:46 to play. Warith Alatishe made 1-of-2 free throws to tie it 17 seconds later but Langevine converted a three-point play and, after a turnover by Alatishe, Russell made an acrobatic double-clutch layup to give the Rams (3-1) a 68-63 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Russell added two free throws before Alatishe's layup with eight seconds left capped the scoring.

Alatishe scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds - both career highs - and had a career-best tying five steals. Andre Jones added 16 points and Dexter McClanahan 15 for Nicholls State (2-3).

Russell made all his career-high nine foul shots and Rhode Island outscored the Colonels 19-5 from the free-throw line.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com