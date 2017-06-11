Russell homers, Cubs end Rockies' 7-game winning streak, 7-5

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Addison Russell had a go-ahead home run for his first big contribution since an absence in the wake of a Major League Baseball investigation into domestic abuse allegations, and the Chicago Cubs stopped the Colorado Rockies' seven-game winning streak, 7-5 Sunday.

Russell and Kyle Schwarber had back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning. Miguel Montero and Ben Zobrist also connected, helping the World Series champion Cubs even their record at 31-31.

Russell played for the second time since missing the first two games of the series. The MLB investigation began after claims of abuse against his wife were levied in a since-deleted social media post.

Reliever Jordan Lyles (0-2) gave up both homers in the sixth. The NL West-leading Rockies ended their longest winning string since 2013.

Carl Edwards Jr. (2-0) won in relief of starter Jake Arrieta. Wade Davis gave up a run in the ninth before getting his 13th save in 13 chances.

Russell, batting just .213, put the Cubs ahead 5-4 with his fourth home run. Schwarber, hitting only .171, followed with a pinch-hit drive for his 11th homer.

Schwarber's towering fly to right field which earned him a curtain call from the Wrigley Field fans on a 91-degree day.

Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela labored through four innings, striking out six. He allowed four runs before getting an out in the first as Anthony Rizzo had an RBI double on a 10-pitch at-bat and Zobrist hit a three-run homer.

The Rockies responded with four runs in the fifth inning, all charged to Arrieta.

DJ LeMahieu walked with the bases loaded and, after Carlos Gonzalez was ejected arguing a called third strike, Mark Reynolds lined an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Edwards relieved and allowed a tying, two-run single by Ian Desmond.

Montero homered in the eighth. LeMahieu added an RBI single in the ninth before Davis got Alexi Amarista to pop out to end it.

QUOTABLE

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said sometimes less information is more helpful to young hitters who are struggling, as Schwarber has been lately.

''Lately, I'm certain that Uber drivers have been telling him how to hit,'' Maddon said. ''That's just how it works.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: C Tom Murphy (forearm fracture) is about 7-10 days from returning, manager Bud Black said.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (7-3, 3.34 ERA) opens a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Monday, hoping to improve to 5-0 on the road this season.

Cubs: RHP John Lackey (4-6, 5.12) has lost three straight starts and begins a three-game series and six-game road trip Monday against the New York Mets. The Cubs play 17 of their next 20 games on the road.