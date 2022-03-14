Russell Henley makes sixth albatross in Players Championship history

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In a week that has featured a little bit of everything – from wacky weather and crazy delays to water balls galore at 17 and an ace, it was only fitting that Monday included its own memorable moment.

Russell Henley did the honors, making an albatross at the par-5 11th hole at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Henley, 32, who started on the back nine, drilled a 294-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. Golf course architect Pete Dye gave golfers options for the second shot at 11. The hole features a split fairway. But Henley threw caution to the wind from 240 yards and opted for the direct route. His second shot cleared the water and sand that guards the green and his ball found nothing but the bottom of the cup.

Sadly, there’s no video of this stupendous shot. Henley ate No. 11 for lunch all week – three birdies and an albatross – going a combined 6 under on the hole. The 2 on the scorecard at a par 5 was the sixth in tournament history, the third at the 11th hole, the first since Harris English in Round 1 of the 2019 Players (also at 11) and the second albatross on the PGA Tour this season after Abraham Ancer at the CJ Cup.