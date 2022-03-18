Russell Gage thought it was a prank when Tom Brady called to recruit him to Tampa Bay

Russell Gage was 4 years old when Tom Brady was selected in the NFL draft, so Gage can’t remember a time when Brady wasn’t in the NFL. And when Brady contacted Gage this week to tell him how much he wanted to be teammates, Gage couldn’t believe his ears.

Gage, a wide receiver who was formally introduced today in Tampa after signing with the Buccaneers in free agency, revealed that Brady called him on Monday night, and at first he thought it was a prank call.

The 26-year-old Gage said he has admired Brady for so long that when he got a call from Brady saying that he’d be a great fit with the Bucs, he wondered if it could be real.

It was real, and it was spectacular for Gage to hear that Brady wants to throw him the ball this season. Gage has spent the last four years with the Falcons and last season caught 66 passes for 770 yards, and Brady would love to see Gage become even more productive in the Bucs’ offense.

