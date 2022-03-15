Russell Gage to sign with Buccaneers, per report

The Falcons are losing yet another wide receiver as Russell Gage is expected to sign with the Buccaneers, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: Former #Falcons WR Russell Gage is expected to sign with the #Bucs. More weapons for Tom Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Gage, 26, had his second consecutive 700-yard season in 2021, while adding four touchdown receptions. Many thought the former sixth-round pick out of LSU would benefit from Julio Jones’ departure, but that wasn’t the case as Gage got off to a slow start this season.

The Falcons were already thin at receiver with Calvin Ridley getting a season-long suspension for gambling on NFL games, and now they must address the position.

Expect Atlanta to use both the draft and free agency to add some new receivers this offseason.

