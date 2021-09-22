Russell Gage suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Atlanta’s Week Two loss to Tampa Bay. While the wide receiver was able to return to the contest, he might not be available for Week Three.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday that Gage will be very limited in practice this week. But, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN, Smith added that “there’s always a chance.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported just before Smith started his Wednesday press conference that Atlanta considers Gage week-to-week, but will see if the receiver has a chance to play on Friday.

At this point, Gage’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Giants is considered a long shot.

In his fourth season out of LSU, Gage has caught five passes for 28 yards in 2021. He hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season, starting eight last year. He recorded 72 receptions for 786 yards with four touchdowns in 2020.

Russell Gage will be limited in practice with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk