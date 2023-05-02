Russell Gage appears to have changed numbers ahead of second season with Bucs

Good catch here — Bucs’ photo gallery from off-season workouts shows Russell Gage now sporting a No. 3 jersey. https://t.co/tCZZ7Rka2I pic.twitter.com/KOGf2hNgwe — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 2, 2023

Russell Gage might be wearing a new number when he first lines up in 2023.

Gage, who wore No. 17 for the Bucs last year, was spotted in a gallery the team posted wearing the No. 3 alongside fellow WR Chris Godwin, who appeared to still be wearing the No. 14. No. 3 was last held by kicker Ryan Succop before the kicker was released by Tampa Bay earlier in the offseason.

The number would be the third Gage has worn in his NFL career, as he wore No. 14 during his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. He’d also become the first member of Tampa Bay’s receiving corps to wear a single-digit number.

The Bucs drafted Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he wore No. 3 during his time at Nebraska — if he was hoping to continue that trend in the pros, it appears that Gage may have beat him to it.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire