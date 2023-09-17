Russell Brand latest: Channel 4 removes programmes featuring comic

Channel 4 has removed its Great British Bake Off episode featuring Russell Brand from online - PLANET PHOTOS

Channel 4 has pulled all of Russell Brand’s content from its streaming service while it investigates claims into his sexual misconduct.

The broadcaster has also launched an internal investigation following the allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse reported by it’s own programme Dispatches and the Sunday Times.

A spokesman said: “We’ve taken down all content featuring Russell Brand while we look into the matter.

“This includes episodes of the Great British Bake Off that he appeared on.”

The BBC is investigating claims that complaints were made to staff about Brand’s behaviour when he worked for the corporation between 2006 and 2008.

Brand strongly denies the claims.

06:58 PM BST

BBC and Channel 4 investigate claims about comic

The BBC and Channel 4 are investigating claims about Russell Brand who is accused of committing rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

Channel 4 has launched an internal investigation following the allegations reported by it’s own programme Dispatches and the Sunday Times.

The BBC is investigating claims that complaints were made to staff about Brand’s behaviour when he worked for the corporation between 2006 and 2008.

Brand, 48, presented a weekly radio show for the BBC across these two years.

A BBC spokesman said they were “urgently looking” into the “issues raised” while Channel 4 said it is conducting its own “internal investigation”, and has urged anyone “who is aware of such behaviour to contact us directly.”

Brand strongly denies the claims.

06:08 PM BST

Russell Brand was a 'vile predator' said Dannii Minogue in unearthed interview

Russell Brand was labelled a “vile predator” by Dannii Minogue, the singer, in an interview 17 years ago.

The Australian pop star alleged the then 31-year old comic had leched over her “fabulous breasts”.

In an interview with the Mirror newspaper, Minogue said: “He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator.

“I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer.



“He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.”



Brand denies all allegations.

05:27 PM BST

Jess Phillips: 'I found the Dispatches programme harrowing'

Jess Phillips, the Labour MP, said that she found the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary detailing allegations of serious misconduct against Russell Brand “harrowing”.

“Even somebody as hardened as me - I deal with rape cases, abuse cases - I found watching the Dispatches (programme), I found it really harrowing,” she told Channel 4 News.

She hit out at some social media users who were questioning the accounts of the women who had made accusations against Brand.

“Now these women, rather than Russell Brand himself and the production companies where he was working throughout that period, are going to feel like they have questions that they have to answer. They’re going to feel like they have to prove themselves.”

She also said that she was unsurprised by the fact that people turned up to see Mr Brand perform on Saturday night.

“It doesn’t surprise me that men fail up, specifically in that industry. It just makes it look like society accepts that women have to tolerate a certain amount of abuse.”

Brand has denied the allegations.

04:29 PM BST

Scotland Yard to make further inquiries to Sunday Times and Channel 4

The Metropolitan Police has said it will speak to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 after their investigation about Russell Brand.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault. At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this.

“If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police.

“We spoke with the Sunday Times on Saturday, September 16. We will be making further approaches to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police.”

04:22 PM BST

TV production company investigating allegations of sexual misconduct

The production company Banijay UK has launched an internal investigation into the Russell Brand allegations of sexual misconduct.



The entertainment company owns the production company that produced Big Brother’s E4 sister show, Big Brother’s Big Mouth, which Brand fronted.



The statement released to Sky said: “In light of very serious allegations raised by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches relating to the alleged serious misconduct of Russell Brand while presenting shows produced by Endemol in 2004 and 2005, Banijay UK has launched an urgent internal investigation and will cooperate with any request for information from broadcast partners and external agencies.



”We also encourage anyone who feels they were affected by Brand’s behavior while working on these productions to contact us in confidence.”

It follows Brand facing allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

He strongly denies the claims.

02:57 PM BST

Who is Russell Brand?

Brand grew up in Essex with his mother after his parents separated when he was six months old. He was diagnosed with ADHD and developed bulimia at 14. At 16, after disagreements with his mother’s boyfriend, Brand left the family home and began taking drugs. In 1991, he was accepted into Italia Conti drama school on a scholarship from Essex County Council but was expelled due to drug use and poor attendance.

Brand made it onto the London and Edinburgh comedy scene in 2000, aged 25, and began a presenting career with a stint on MTV’s Dancefloor Chart where he toured clubs in London and Ibiza, projecting himself as a figure of anarchic mirth. He has always courted controversy and was fired after coming to work dressed as Osama Bin Laden.

Russell Brand CV

Read more here.

02:09 PM BST

'I love you, I appreciate you': Brand addresses allegations onstage

Russell Brand did not disappoint his fans. They had turned out in their hundreds to see the comedian despite the allegations of serious sexual misconduct levelled against him, strenuously denied by the comedian, and their solidarity was rewarded by his defiance.

Rather than allowing an elephant to linger in the room the comedian immediately addressed the controversy, which might have reasonably been expected to lead to the cancellation of his performance. Rather than awkwardness, there was an atmosphere of more or less uproarious support.

Greeted by a standing ovation after stepping onstage to a packed house at Wembley Park Theatre, he said:

“I really appreciate your support. I love you, I appreciate you.

“There are a lot of things I want to talk about, that I can’t talk about. I’m sure you’ll understand.

“I love you all already.”

Read more here.

02:05 PM BST

Brand's denial in full

Brand sought to get ahead of the allegations with a video released on Friday on his YouTube referring to ‘very, very serious criminal allegations’. Read the full statement below.

Russell Brand statement in full

02:03 PM BST

Women’s charity ends association with Brand after rape allegation

A women’s charity has cuts ties with Russell Brand following allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

The Trevi Women & Children’s Charity announced it had ended its association with Brand and his charity, the Stay Free Foundation, in the wake of the accusations, which he strongly denies.

A statement on its Instagram said: “Russell became aware of our charity in 2022 after hearing about some of the incredible mothers we have helped to become drug free over the years.

“He wanted to support our cause and raise money through his Stay Free Foundation.”

Read more here.

02:03 PM BST

Everything so far

Russell Brand has been accused of a rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse in a period spanning seven years and during the height of his fame.

The allegations from four women – including one who claimed she was just 16 when she was “groomed” by the comedian – have emerged as part of an investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

Brand, 48, who is in the middle of a UK tour, has vehemently denied the “very, very serious criminal allegations”, insisting that all his sexual relationships have been consensual.

Read our liveblog from Saturday to get up to date.