Russell Brand latest: Comedian 'should face criminal investigation'

Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre after performing a comedy set on Saturday September 16 - PA

Russell Brand should face a criminal investigation over rape and sexual assault allegations, a Conservative MP has said.

Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, said claims that the comedian attacked four women in the UK and US were a “police matter”.

“These allegations are incredibly shocking and criminal.

“And I would very much hope that complaints will be made both to the Metropolitan Police and indeed in the States, because this merits and needs a criminal investigation, because for too long we have seen men - and the perpetrators of these sorts of crimes are almost invariably men - not being held to account for their behaviours and their actions.”

It comes after The Times reported that more women have now made contact over Brand’s behaviour since the allegations were first reported on Saturday. Brand, 48, vehemently denies the allegations.

Follow below for the latest developments

08:37 AM BST

Ex-BBC executive: I declined chance to put Russell Brand on BBC One

A former BBC executive has said she declined an opportunity to showcase Russell Brand on BBC One because she did not feel he was a “suitable person”.

Lorraine Heggessey, the first female Controller of BBC One, said she was invited to watch Brand’s stand-up show in Edinburgh with a view to him appearing on the channel.

But Ms Heggessey, who was the Controller between 2000 and 2005, said she decided the comedian was unsuitable for BBC One and would not appeal to families. “I declined to put Russell on BBC One. I did not feel he was suitable for a mainstream audience,” she told Radio 4’s Today programme.

Brand later worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008.

08:17 AM BST

Minister urges sexual assault victims to contact police

A Government minister has urged women who have experienced sexual assault to report it to the police.

Asked by LBC radio host Nick Ferrari what broadcasters should do in the wake of allegations against Russell Brand, which the comedian and actor has denied, pensions minister Laura Trott told LBC radio: “I think everybody needs to do better.

“I think no woman, Nick, reading the allegations that were all over the place this weekend could do anything other than shudder. It’s horrific.

“And I pay absolute tribute to the women who’ve come forward and also the journalists that have pursued this, the editors who’ve allowed them to do that, the investment that’s been put in place and the huge legal risk that’s taken for stories such as these.

“We all need to do better. And I would just plead any woman who’s had experiences like this to come forward and to report them to the police.”

08:11 AM BST

Theatre urged to cancel Brand appearance

Labour councillors in Devon have called on the Plymouth Pavilions to cancel a planned appearance by Russell Brand on Friday.

The comedian has three dates remaining on his Bipolarisation tour starting with Windsor on Tuesday. He is then scheduled to appear at Plymouth on Friday before ending the UK tour in Wolverhampton on September 28.

Read our VAWG champion Cllr Zoe Reilly's statement on Russell Brand's planned performance in Plymouth on Friday https://t.co/lOLf4pTmPP pic.twitter.com/AU3UaQxVrd — Plymouth Labour (@PlymouthLabour) September 17, 2023

08:01 AM BST

More women come forward with Russell Brand allegations

More women have come forward with allegations against Russell Brand after he was accused of rape and sexual assault, it has been reported.

The BBC is urgently investigating claims that complaints made concerning the comedian and broadcaster were ignored during his time at the corporation.

According to The Times and The Sunday Times, more women have now made contact over Brand’s behaviour since the allegations were first reported on Saturday.

It is not yet known how many women have come forward with fresh allegations, or the details of them but come after four women, one of whom was 16, alleged they were sexually assaulted by Brand.

The BBC has been urged to “come clean” about what it knew of alleged wrongdoing by the comedian, with executives set to be hauled in front of MPs to answer questions.

07:53 AM BST

Comedian should face criminal investigation, says chair of Commons committee

A criminal probe should look into the sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand, the chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee has said.

Caroline Nokes told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “These allegations are incredibly shocking and criminal.

“And I would very much hope that complaints will be made both to the Metropolitan Police and indeed in the States, because this merits and needs a criminal investigation, because for too long we have seen men - and the perpetrators of these sorts of crimes are almost invariably men - not being held to account for their behaviours and their actions.”

She added: “Unfortunately it seems that celebrity, for whatever reason, can act as a shield for individuals who choose to conduct themselves in a way which, to be quite frank, if that were to happen in any business organisation, you’d like to think that they’d be out the door.”

Asked whether it is a matter for her committee, the senior Tory MP said: “First and foremost I think it’s a matter for the police.”

07:52 AM BST

Good morning

We will be bringing you live coverage of allegations concerning Russell Brand after the comedian was accused of sexually assaulting four women.

The BBC is urgently investigating claims that complaints made concerning the comedian and broadcaster were ignored during his time at the corporation.

For the latest developments follow the Telegraph website.