Russell Brand facing allegations of rape, sexual assault and abusive behaviour

Note: The following article contains discussion of allegations of rape, sexual assault and abusive behaviour.

Russell Brand is facing allegations of rape, sexual assaults, and emotionally abusive behaviour.



Four women have made allegations covering a seven-year timeframe between 2006 and 2013, a period during which Brand worked as a presenter on BBC radio and Channel 4, as well as appearing in Hollywood films.

Brand has released a video statement in which he denied "serious criminal allegations". The claims about him have arisen following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, which is airing a programme in which it "investigates Russell Brand's treatment of women" tonight (September 16).

One woman has alleged that Brand raped her at his home in Los Angeles, following which she was treated at a rape crisis centre. After leaving his house, the woman allegedly sent Brand a text message in which she said that "When a girl say[s] NO it means no", to which Brand is said to have replied that he was "very sorry".

A second woman has alleged that Brand assaulted her when she was 16 and still at school, at which time Brand was 31. She has claimed that they were in an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship for around three months, during which he allegedly referred to her as "the child".

A third woman has accused Brand of sexually assaulting her while they were working together, and claimed that he had threatened her with legal action if she told anyone else about the alleged incident.



A fourth woman has accused Brand of both sexual assault and physically and emotionally abusive behaviour.

In its report of the investigation, The Times adds that Brand's accusers do not know each other and most have chosen to remain anonymous. It added that some of his accusers decided to come forward in light of Brand's prominence as an online influencer.

It also reports that over several years, reporters have interviewed "hundreds of sources" and had access to private emails, text messages and medical notes.



It has also been alleged that there were complaints made about Brand's conduct while he was working as a Channel 4 presenter while it also reports that complaints were made about his behaviour while he worked on radio shows for BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told Digital Spy: "Channel 4 is appalled to learn of these deeply troubling allegations including behaviour alleged to have taken place on programmes made for Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007.

"We are determined to understand the full nature of what went on. We have carried out extensive document searches and have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents were brought to the attention of Channel 4. We will continue to review this in light of any further information we receive, including the accounts of those affected individuals.

"We will be asking the production company who produced the programmes for Channel 4 to investigate these allegations and report their findings properly and satisfactorily to us.

"In the many years since the alleged incidents took place, there has obviously been extensive change in Channel 4's management and commissioning teams. Today, Channel 4 has a zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and has a robust Code of Conduct. We require all suppliers to have in place rigorous safeguarding policies and provide whistleblowing support, including Channel 4's Speak Up facility.

"We are committed to ensuring our industry has safe, inclusive and professional working environments."

A BBC spokesperson told Digital Spy: "Russell Brand worked for a number of different organisations of which the BBC was one. As is well known, Russell Brand left the BBC after a serious editorial breach in 2008 - as did the then controller of Radio 2. The circumstances of the breach were reviewed in detail at the time. We hope that demonstrates that the BBC takes issues seriously and is prepared to act.

"Indeed, the BBC has, over successive years, evolved its approach to how it manages talent and how it deals with complaints or issues raised. We have clear expectations around conduct at work, these are set out in employment contracts, the BBC Values, the BBC Code of Conduct and the Anti-Bullying and Harassment Policy.

"We will always listen to people if they come forward with any concerns, on any issue related to any individual working at the BBC, past or present."

Brand has denied the allegations in a statement, which he shared on YouTube and X.



Addressing the "very serious allegations that I absolutely refute", he said: "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very very promiscuous.

"Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now as well".

He continued: "I don't mind them using my books and my stand up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past, what I seriously refute are these very very serious criminal allegations."

Brand began his career as a comedian, before going on to work as a TV and radio presenter on shows including Big Brother's Big Mouth.

He later starred in several movies, including St Trinian's, Despicable Me and Rock of Ages, while he has also appeared on shows such as Celebrity Juice and The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Digital Spy has contacted representatives for Russell Brand for further comment.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland's helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

