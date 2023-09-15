Russell Brand breaks silence, denies allegations ahead of mystery Dispatches programme
Russell Brand breaks silence, denies allegations ahead of mystery Dispatches programme. Russell Brand
Russell Brand breaks silence, denies allegations ahead of mystery Dispatches programme. Russell Brand
The Lakers continue to invest in their young core.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
Doctors discovered Howard's condition during a routine medical exam and immediately scheduled surgery.
With Dan Snyder gone, the Commanders’ stadium saga is returning to the forefront of area governments' concerns
Taylor was widely criticized during the Chiefs' season-opener for getting an early jump on the ball.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick their favorite college football Week 3 games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Jason Fitz is joined by a star-studded cast of celebrity guests to take one final look back at NFL Week 1 and look ahead to Week 2. Fitz kicks things off with a couple flaming hot takes based off last week's action before Geoff Schwartz joins to give his take on why offensive lines have been struggling early. JJ Watt tunes in to catch up with Fitz and give his perspective on retirement and early defensive line dominance. Later, country superstar Chris Young joins to discuss the hot start for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, and actor/comedian Rob Riggle talks about his expectations for his Kansas City Chiefs, along with a wild prediction for their upcoming game against Jacksonville.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Other NFL teams have lost stars, but none quite like the Jets did with Aaron Rodgers.
The first USWNT roster since the 2023 World Cup features two exciting newcomers, Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw, but zero hints at which veterans might ultimately make way for them at future tournaments.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
The former USMNT coach had been on leave since Aug. 1 as MLS investigated the allegations.
Reddick made a three-wide move coming to the white flag for the win.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
Texas' win over Alabama was the biggest result of Week 2. Who else came up big on Saturday?
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.