Russell Wilson's first rushing touchdown of 2023 gives Broncos 14-0 lead

The Broncos are putting it on the Browns so far.

Russell Wilson's first rushing touchdown of the season gave Denver a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Wilson used his legs plenty on the possession, taking a run 19 yards down to the Cleveland 7. A couple of plays later, Wilson ran it in for a 2-yard score to put Denver up by two touchdowns.

Wilson did have a fumble in the first quarter after rushing for a first down on fourth-and-2. But Cleveland’s offense couldn’t do anything with the extra possession.

The Broncos first got on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run by Samaje Perine that capped a nine-play, 80-yard opening drive.

Cleveland had just one first down in the first quarter and 34 yards.

It’s going to be an uphill climb for the Browns to get points with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson piloting the offense in his third start.