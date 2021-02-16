Russel Wilson frustrated with HC Pete Carroll, not the Seattle Seahawks, says Colin Cowherd

Russel Wilson frustrated with Pete Carroll, not Seattle, says Colin Cowherd originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For years, Russell Wilson said all the right things when asked by the media.

Then, came the 2021 NFL Offseason.

In the last few weeks alone, Wilson has made his frustrations with the Seahawks public making eye-opening comments about Seattle's lack of ability to protect him and how he wants more of a say in personnel decisions.

On Monday, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd said the root of Wilson's frustrations with the organization is head coach Pete Carroll.

"Russell Wilson, I can tell you this, isn't happy with Pete Carroll," said Cowherd. "He likes his teammates. He likes Seattle. It's a Pete Carroll thing.

"The offense is outdated... I've had three different Seattle players tell me they feel like they're running a 1980s offense."

The Fox Sports radio host went on to say he thinks Carroll has too much power in the organization and management decisions and that "Russ doesn't believe he gets the respect he deserves," presumingly about influence over personnel decisions. Cowherd mentioned Tom Brady having influence over Tampa Bay's choices and it led to a Super Bowl victory.

After a humiliating loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Wild Card Round, Pete Carroll doubled down on his philosophy of running the football.

“We have to run the ball better, not even better, we have to run it more. We have to dictate what’s going on with the people that we’re playing, and that’s one of the ways to do that," said Carroll on 710 ESPN Seattle radio.

"I know the fans aren’t real jacked on hearing that, but Russ knows it, too. We need to be able to knock those guys into the scheme that we want to throw at."

Seattle began the 2020 season torching teams deep but the offense faltered in the second half of the season. Russell Wilson eclipsed 260 passing yards just once over the team’s final nine games (playoffs included).

Now it's possible with hiring former Rams passing coordinator Shane Waldron to offensive coordinator, the franchise wants to improve the intermediate passing game rather than return to running into eight-man boxes time and time again.

“We are really excited to bring Shane Waldron to the Seahawks,” head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. “His creative and competitive approach to the game will bring out the best in our players and coaches. Shane also brings great knowledge and insight about our division. His vision for the future, along with the caliber of players on our offense, made him a must get for us.”

Also worth noting, Waldron brings Rams assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson with him to serve as Seattle's run game coordinator. If Seattle can implement a running game similar to Sean McVay's system where the run is used to take advantage of what the defense gives them, it could work wonders in the Emerald City.

But if Waldron's hiring doesn't see immediate payoffs this upcoming season, the franchise may need to decide between Carroll or Russell Wilson.

If it comes to that, Seattle should side with the quarterback but given how much control Carrol reportedly has, who knows what the call will be.