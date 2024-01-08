Russ Penn: Kidderminster Harriers sack manager with club bottom of National League

Kidderminster Harriers have sacked manager Russ Penn following a run of four defeats in their last five games.

Penn, 38, had been in charge since February 2020, following a short spell as interim boss the previous year.

He led them to promotion last season but they are currently bottom of the National League table.

"This is a difficult decision to have taken but one we feel is necessary in our current circumstances," said chairman Richard Lane.

"Nonetheless, Russ leaves us with our full respect and will always be welcome at Kidderminster Harriers."

He added: "I want to place on record the thanks of everyone associated with our club to Russ for his tremendous effort and dedication over the last few years and the incredible memories we will all keep with us."

Penn made 146 league appearances for Kidderminster during a playing career which also took him to Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town, York City, Carlisle United and Gateshead.

He became manager at Aggborough when James Shan left the club almost four years ago and led them to promotion from National League North last season.

They have only won four out of 28 league games this term, though, and Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Rochdale left them two points below AFC Fylde and seven from safety.

Penn's departure comes only three weeks after former Newport County and Aldershot boss Dean Holdsworth was appointed as Kidderminster's first technical director.