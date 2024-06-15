Russ McCurdy, UNH's first women's hockey coach, built relationships while blazing a trail

Jun. 14—There was always a cat at the rink. Russ McCurdy Jr. was soft spoken, had a dry sense of humor and loved animals.

He also built the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team into a national power and was a pioneer for the women's game.

McCurdy, born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and a longtime Lee resident, died at the age of 84 on June 7 after a period of failing health.

He was the first UNH women's hockey coach and led the U.S. Women's National Team to the silver medal at the 1992 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.

Over his tenure at UNH (1977-92), the Wildcats went 264-36-10, winning four ECAC titles (1986, 1987, 1990 and 1991) and four Eastern Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (EAIAW) championships (1980-1983).

"He saw the potential for what it could be and he did the work to grow the program and the sport ... all of women's hockey," said Colleen Coyne, who graduated from UNH in 1992 and played on the first USA Olympics team that won gold in 1998. "He was right there at the forefront and for that I'm super grateful."

McCurdy played hockey at La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, and at Boston University before playing for the U.S. Men's National Team from 1962-63. Before the defenseman got into coaching, McCurdy served in the U.S. Army Intelligence Corps.

After four years as an assistant coach with the Yale men's hockey team, McCurdy came to UNH to start its women's program.

Gail Griffith was a sophomore who had just finished her fall field hockey season at UNH when she met McCurdy. The two bumped into each other in the hallway outside the field hockey coach's office.

That's when Griffith, who grew up in Woburn, Mass., learned that McCurdy had been looking for her.

"I look up and here's this guy — really tall with a mustache and fur hat on the top," Griffith said. "He's like, 'Are you Gail Griffith?...I'm Russ McCurdy and I'm starting a hockey team.'"

McCurdy told Griffith that she was recommended to him by some of his earlier recruits, who played with and against her in junior high. "I'm like, 'You're kidding me, right?'" Griffith responded.

McCurdy convinced Griffith, a center, to join the inaugural UNH team that went undefeated in the 1977-78 season with a roster of non-scholarship players that he found at the school.

"He took a rag-tag group ... and the first year, we went 15-0 and most of the games we won by quite a bit," said Griffith, who coached volleyball at Epping High School and several sports at Somersworth High School.

When Robin Balducci came to UNH to play field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse in 1980, McCurdy's Wildcats were still unbeaten.

UNH did not lose a game until the 1981-82 season, when it went 18-1-1 and won its second EAIAW championship.

McCurdy was far from a yeller.

He was a man of few words, so when he talked, his players listened, said 1990 UNH graduate Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, who also played for McCurdy on Team USA at the 1992 world championships.

McCurdy focused on the fundamentals and emphasized the importance of crisp passing during practice at the old Snively Arena.

Many of McCurdy's practice drills were borrowed from the Soviet Union men's hockey team — the best team in the world at that time, Griffith said.

"We would use weighted pucks to go under cones so that our passing would be so precise," said Weinberg-Hughes, a defender who also played lacrosse and soccer at UNH. "And we were probably one of the best passing teams out there."

McCurdy had a famous saying when instructing his players on passing.

"He probably said it a million times so he just drilled it into us," said Coyne, a defender who also played on McCurdy's 1992 Team USA squad, "but it was the way he said it and with the intensity he said it: 'It's like you've got a laser on the back of your hand.'"

McCurdy's appreciation for fundamentals like passing, receiving pucks and structure are among the reasons he was such a successful coach, said Balducci, a 1985 UNH graduate and the school's field hockey coach since 1991.

McCurdy's .868 winning percentage still ranks second-best in NCAA women's hockey history.

Winning, though, was never McCurdy's main objective.

"He spoke of why he liked coaching women — it's because women wanted to be better, wanted to learn and that was him," Balducci said. "It was never about winning. The winning happened."

McCurdy, who also coached the UNH women's tennis team for many years, prioritized building relationships.

On bus trips to away games, McCurdy sometimes sat in the back with his players or made his way up and down the aisle, stopping to talk with them along the way, said 1993 UNH graduate and former goalie Erin (Whitten) Hamlen.

If he saw them holding a magazine, McCurdy, an avid reader, asked them about what they were reading in it.

McCurdy wanted to know his players as people and for them to build a close-knit bond among themselves, said Hamlen, also a member of McCurdy's 1992 U.S. team. It was important to McCurdy for his players to know that they could lean on and trust each other.

"He wanted to get to know his players and he wanted to have these conversations," said Hamlen, who will enter her 10th season as the Merrimack College women's hockey coach next school year. "It just showed that he cared more than about us as hockey players."

Current UNH coach Hilary Witt did not know McCurdy well personally but has heard many stories about him.

"So many alums that come back to support the team, the first person they talk about is him," said Witt, who has led UNH since 2014. "His ability to connect and keep the connection of the players he coached at the university is unmatched."

When players arrived for practice, they often found McCurdy sharpening their skates. McCurdy put together the film for the team's video sessions himself, Coyne said.

He was always prepared and put countless hours of his own time into his program, Coyne said.

"There's almost an automatic affinity when you find someone who's investing either themselves or their resources in something that you care about," Coyne said. "There weren't many people that were investing their time and their energy into women's college hockey or girls youth hockey at that time ... but somehow, somewhere, he saw the potential and felt like that (and) it was worth his time and energy to prepare and develop female hockey players."

McCurdy expected the same dedication from his players. He had a strict dress code on game days and wanted his players to behave like professionals, Coyne said.

And McCurdy always had his cat with him.

Some years it was a black cat. Some years it was a black and white cat. Other times it was a stray that he found outside Snively Arena.

McCurdy and his wife of 40 years, Sheila, adopted many cats and dogs over the years.

Players from every decade of his coaching career fondly remember McCurdy having a cat with him at practices and especially on team photo day. "He was our mascot," Griffith, who served as McCurdy's assistant coach for three years, said of his cat.

"He's just a quirky guy," Balducci said. "He was fun, funny but you wanted to play for him — you wanted to play and you wanted to be good for him."

