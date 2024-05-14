Rusk-ex Thompson pitches Vanderbilt to 3-0 win over No. 1 Vols

May 13—NASHVILLE — JD Thompson, a graduate of Rusk High School, pitched six-solid innings against No. 1-ranked Tennessee Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field in Nashville where Vanderbilt shut out the Volunteers, 3-0.

The win prevented Tennessee (42-10, 19-8) from sweeping the Commodores (34-18, 12-15).

Thompson allowed just two hits, struck out nine and walked three while lowering his earned run average to 3.11.

For his efforts he was named Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week Monday.

Devin Futrell came on in the seventh inning and kept the door slammed shut against the Volunteer batters.

Thompson, a lefty, is a sophomore.

He owns a 4-1 record and has pitched 37.2 frames. Thompson has given up 31 hits, has struck out 54 and has issued 12 walks.

Vanderbilt will wrap up the regular series in a three-game series against No. 4 Kentucky. Game 1 will get under way at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Lexington.