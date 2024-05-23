Rusk Athletics honors its best at annual Sports Banquet

May 22—RUSK — The cream of the crop when it comes to Rusk High School athletics were recognized for their achievements throughout the current school term during the Rusk Sports Banquet.

The event took place April 29 at the Rusk Commons.

Among some of the key awards that were presented were the Dale Dotson Award for boys basketball (Adrian Tumblin), the Billy Watson Player's Choice Award for girls basketball (Lizzy Kimbrell) and the Doug Jordan Basketball Award (Damaya Hart).

Multi-sport athlete Nicole Burkhalter won the Rusk High School Sportsmanship Award and the M.R. Phillbrick "Fightin' Heart" Award was presented to Alijah Francis.

Kenzie Norton came away with the J. L. Hassell Award and the Softball F.A.M.I.L.Y. Award.

Mason Trowbridge won the E.H. Whitehead Award.

Two lauds went to Eagle baseball players.

Tilton Beard collected the David Hill/Kelly Kennedy Award, while Trowbridge was named as the Herman Odom Most Valuable Player.

A trio of plaudits went to members of the Eagle football team. That group included Trowbridge (Toughness Award), Francis (Alex Patterson Effort Award) and Drew Lane (Attitude Award).

Most Valuable Player accolades were bestowed upon Sarah Boudreaux (volleyball), Cameron Calhoun (boys basketball), Hart (girls basketball), Hagan Hassell (boys tennis), Kaitlyn Hardy (girls tennis), Noah Acker (boys golf) and Katelyn Henslee (girls golf).

Track and Field MVP honors went to JiNiyah Jackson (girls) and Chance Washington (boys).