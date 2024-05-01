Rushville, Richmond split on the track

Apr. 30—RICHMOND — The Rushville track and field teams traveled to Richmond for a pre-sectional head-to-head meet with the Red Devils.

For the boys, Richmond came out on top 83-49.

On the girls side, Rushville prevailed 68-64.

"It was a tough meet for us all around," Coach Tush noted.

The Lions were led by event winners Kaden Monroe with a personal best in the pole vault, Elijah Biggs in the 800, Jacob Schwendenman in the 110 hurdles and Hunter Parmerlee in the 3200.

In the Lady Lions' team victory, event winners in the field were Jenna Lawler in the shot put and discus and Gabby Pavey in the pole vault. On the track, event winners were Katie Ripberger in the 100 hurdles, Trisha Morgan in 300 hurdles, Carly Senour in the 400, and the 4x400 relay team of Senour, Morgan, Charlotte Caviness and Kelsey Morgan.

Leyla Denney and Joselyn Cain also set personal bests in 100 hurdles and discus. Complete results can be found on directathletics.com.

Both teams will be in action one last time at home Wednesday for the Rush County Showcase Track and Field Meet. This will feature the best in Rush County in the sport of track and field as competitors from Milroy, Arlington, St. Mary's and Rushville Elementary Schools as well as BRMS, and RCHS will show off their talents as the 2024 season winds down.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with the Parade of Athletes beginning at 5:30 p.m.

