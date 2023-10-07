Rushing offense ignites as FSU football rolls past Virginia Tech | Takeaways

No. 5 Florida State needed to prove two things in its game against Virginia Tech Saturday.

Get its rushing offense going. And start fast.

The Seminoles were successful in both categories in a 39-17 win over the Hokies before a sold-out crowd of 79,560 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

With FSU moving to 5-0 for the first time since 2015, here are our takeaways from its victory over Virginia Tech.

Rushing game wakes up

Following its lowest rushing performance of the season two weeks ago at Clemson, the Seminoles running backs responded.

The unit finished with 286 rushing yards on 34 attempts and three touchdowns.

While Trey Benson continued to dominate on the ground, Lawrence Toafili stepped up following a silent performance against Clemson.

He rushed for 50 yards on five attempts and found the end zone once on a 28-yard score to put FSU up 15-0 in the first quarter. Even quarterback Jordan Travis was more aggressive on his keepers, finishing with 25 rushing yards.

Benson still stole the show as he finished with 200 rushing yards on 11 attempts and two touchdowns.

He capped off the win with a career-high 85-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put FSU up 39-17. The performance was a career-best, eclipsing his previous milestone performance of 163 yards at Syracuse Nov. 12, 2022.

The running back corps didn't dominate the game, but Saturday's performance is one that it has been looking for all season.

It's a good springboard game that will only allow the group to run wild these next two weeks at home.

Best start of the season

FSU has been striving for a quick start from the opening kickoff. And it appeared if Saturday was going to be its best chance to achieve that goal.

The offense scored 22 points, with the running backs grinding out 100 yards and the defense limited Virginia Tech to just 9 yards of offense.

Travis, Benson and wide receiver Johnny Wilson were early headliners. It was an all-around effort that set up FSU for the win.

However, one stat that jumped out was penalties.

At the end of the first quarter, the Seminoles had three penalties for 20 yards. By halftime, they had committed six penalties for 50 yards. That began to show up on the stat sheet and scoreboard as FSU had only 1 yard of offense to the Hokies 126 and 10 points.

Seminoles stay the course without Johnny Wilson

It is unknown what Wilson's status is as he left the game in the third quarter after he was hit by two Virginia Tech defenders after making a 13-yard reception from Travis.

He left for the locker room after being checked out in the medical tent on the sideline. Lawrence Tafoli entered the game first Travis, his first action since the LSU game in Week 1.

Wilson finished with 54 receiving yards on four receptions and two touchdowns. It's his first multi-touchdown game since September 2022 at Louisville and the pair of scores were his first touchdowns of the season.

Despite his exit, the FSU passing game did not sputter.

Keon Coleman finished with 30 yards on four receptions. Impressively, tight end Kyle Morlock was second in the receiving, recording four receptions for 30 yards. During the Seminoles' dominant first quarter, Morlock was a favorite target for Travis. It was his best game at FSU.

Still haven't played that ' complete game'

While the Seminoles were lights out in the first quarter, the finish was far from perfect.

FSU struggled to contain Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten. He scored the Hokies first touchdown off a 5-yard rush in the late second quarter and returned 99-yard kickoff to the house to start the third quarter.

Penalties became a major issue as the game went on for the Seminoles, who had 12 penalties for 99 yards. While fans debated about the credibility of officiating, the penalties were blips in what could've been a complete game for FSU.

The penalties and Virginia Tech's abilities to capitalize on a momentum shift surpassed nearly all the momentum that the Seminoles had built in the first quarter. The Seminoles were able to adjust in the second half, outscoring the Hokies, 17-7.

The window was open for a complete game and quickly closed.

With No. 3 Texas losing to No. 12 Oklahoma in the final seconds 34-30, FSU could move up in the polls.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Rushing game propels FSU football to 5-0 in win over Virginia Tech | Takeaways