Rushing champ Derrick Henry becomes the eighth back in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards

The days of the 2,000-yard running back were supposed to be done.

It’s a passing league. And 2,000 yards is rare anyway. Only seven players had ever done it before 2020. The last one was Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Derrick Henry is a rare talent.

Henry needed 223 yards to get to 2,000 for the season, which seemed like a lot to ask. He had more than 200 before the third quarter was done. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, Henry carries around right tackle for 6 yards to push his season total to 2,003.

Henry’s huge day against the Houston Texans, with the Tennessee Titans able to clinch the AFC South title with a win, made some history. Henry became the eighth back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

Here was the list before Sunday:

Eric Dickerson, 2,105 yards in 1984

Adrian Peterson, 2,097 yards in 2012

Jamal Lewis, 2,066 yards in 2003

Barry Sanders, 2,053 yards in 1997

Terrell Davis, 2,008 yards in 1998

Chris Johnson, 2,006 yards in 2009

O.J. Simpson, 2,003 yards in 1973

Henry had a few huge runs to put himself in position to reach the 2,000 yard mark. His 52-yard touchdown in the second quarter gave the Titans a 10-3 lead. Henry needed a big second half to get to 2,000, and a 45-yard gain late in the third quarter put him well within range. That brought him to 201 yards for the game with a little more than five minutes left in the half.

Henry is the best pure runner in the NFL. He’s a throwback workhorse, with tremendous size and startling speed. He locked up his second straight rushing title on Sunday. And Henry made some NFL history too.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown as Houston Texans' Jacob Martin (54) and Zach Cunningham (41) chase him. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

