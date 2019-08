Ezekiel Elliott has been offered a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL. The elderly man who was punched in the head by Conor McGregor at an Irish pub in April breaks his silence. An optimistic fan gets Cleveland Browns “Superbowl Champs” tattoo before the season starts. Aaron Rodgers rocks Canadian tuxedo to Packers preseason game in Winnipeg.

