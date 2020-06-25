The Rush: Zeke details his COVID-19 symptoms, as positive tests continue to roll in

Ezekiel Elliott opened up about his COVID-19 symptoms, and the positive tests continue to dominate the world of sports. Jamal Adams revealed that Jets head coach Adam Gase is the reason he wants to play for Dallas, the Texas Rangers released a hype video for their new stadium,and Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is willing to prioritize profits over the fan safety. PLUS: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix can’t stop running from the bears, Marge Schott was so racist her dog got canceled.