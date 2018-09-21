The Rush: You’ll NEVER believe what the Browns did last night!

The Jets and the Browns squared off in Thursday Night Football last night. The Jets were looking to recover from a lackluster effort against the Dolphins. And the Browns were looking to get in the win column for the first time in almost two years.

In the end, the Browns finally ended their run of futility. Baker Mayfield replaced Tyrod Taylor and rallied Cleveland from a 14-0 deficit for a thrilling 21-17 victory. As Cleveland looks back at the past two years of futility, they’ll see a different world than the one they lived in the last time they won a game.

When they took down the Chargers on Christmas Eve in 2016, Barack Obama was the president and LeBron James was a Cavalier. The number one song in the country was “Hello” by Adele and the number one movie was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Since the Browns last win the Indians have won 187 games and even Eli Manning and the NY Giants have won 3 times.