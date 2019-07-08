The Rush: Wild parties, “equal pay” chants put exclamation point on U.S. World Cup win

The USWNT won their second consecutive World Cup and a historic fourth overall, setting off chants of ‘equal pay’ around the world and kicking off a party in France that may still be raging. Wimbledon resumes play today as the round of 16 begins with all eyes on 15-year-old wunderkind Coco Gauff and after Kawhi Leonard shocked the world by signing with the Clippers, one thing is clear: Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes deserves a nickname worthy of his all-world news-breaking ability.

