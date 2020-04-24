The Rush: Virtual NFL Draft brings a yacht, bathrobe, Goodell dance and more madness

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft went off without a hitch as the Bengals chose Joe Burrow to be the latest QB who won’t be able to save them, the Dolphin’s gambled on Tua Tagovailoa’s hip with the fifth pick, and the Cowboys grabbed CeeDee Lamb at 17. PLUS Jerry Jones shows off his private yacht, Mike Vrabel drafts in the middle of a Napoleon Dynamite sequel, Javon Kinlaw’s dad is #QuarantineGoals, bathrobes and girlfriends go viral and Roger Goodell makes his first TikTok.