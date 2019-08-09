The Rush: Twitter declares Daniel Jones ready to replace Eli after one preseason drive

The NFL preseason kicked off in earnest with 11 games Thursday night. Giants’ rookie QB Daniel Jones looked impressive in his debut, which had many New York fans forgetting all about their anger toward GM Dave Gettleman. The QB fans wanted Gettleman to draft, Dwayne Haskins, threw two interceptions, including a pick-six in his first Redskins appearance. Baker Mayfield led the Browns to an opening drive touchdown and we take a look at some of the training he’s been doing this offseason. Finally, Kyler Murray made his pro football debut and besides looking tiny on the field, he looked pretty comfortable.

