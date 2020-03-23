The Rush: Tom Brady to Tampa is all upside for Bucs fans...except for one thing

Patriots owner Robert Kraft took out an ad in The Tampa Bay Times to thank Tom Brady, the Buccaneers are making an unwelcome change for fans, the NFL announces its leaving Las Vegas for the 2020 Draft because of COVID-19 fears, Denny Hamlin edges out Dale Jr. to win the NASCAR Pro-Invitational (a virtually real race), and we check in with Steph Curry, Alex Morgan and Shaq and more in today’s installment of The Rona Diaries.

