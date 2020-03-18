The Rush: Tom Brady cancels Patriots dynasty, joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets to test positive for COVID-19, Tom Brady agrees to join the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending a 20-season run with the Patriots, Cam Newton (maybe) asked for a trade, Drew Brees re-signed with the Saints, the Colts agreed to terms with Phillip Rivers, the Falcons released running back Devonta Freeman and Jason Witten opted to leave the Cowboys, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. PLUS new Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell sits down with Jared Quay for an exclusive interview from quarantine.

