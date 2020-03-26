The Rush: Terrell Davis on Tom in Tampa, Cam’s next team, COVID-19 and mor

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and creator of DEFY Terrell Davis Skypes in from self-isolation to reveal whether or not he thinks Tom Brady can take the Bucs all the way, the need for the NFL to postpone the 2020 Draft, where Cam Newton will end up, and how his DEFY is donating thousands of its Performance Drinks to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. If you are one of those people, please send an email request for donations to defy@rlmpr.com

