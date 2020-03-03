The Rush: Steph Curry misses G League game winner, Warriors reinstate him anyway

Stephen Curry’s return to NBA action is imminent after a successful scrimmage with the G league Warriors, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly looking to move on from their starting quarterbacks, Petyon Manning was offered the TV analyst position at CBS that Tony Romo got, and video of Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger driving golf balls into the stratosphere went viral.

