The Rush: St. Louis destroys Boston in Game 7 to lift first Stanley Cup

The St. Louis Blues won the first Stanley Cup in team history with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 capping a remarkable turnaround for a team that had the worst record in the NHL halfway through the season. Meanwhile in the NBA, tonight in Game 6 the Warriors will try to keep their dynasty alive without Kevin Durant, the free agent-to-be who announced that he had surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, altering the course of the entire NBA offseason.

