The Rush: Shaq invokes Kobe, preaches unity to Saints after Brees comments

Mikey Williams, one of the top high school basketball players in the country, is considering going to an HBCU, during a Saints team meeting, guest speaker Shaquille O’Neal cited his broken relationship with Kobe Bryant while encouraging the team to stick together, and not everyone in the NFL has accepted Brees’ change of heart as Eagles tackle Malik Jackson eagerly awaits a chance to face him on the field. PLUS: It’s the 500th episode of The Rush! Jared celebrates by acknowledging the past and toasting to the future with everyone who makes the show possible.