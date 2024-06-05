Rush Services routs Cumberland Optimist; more from early season Hot Stove action

Jun. 5—ACCIDENT — Rush Services rolled to a 17-2 rout of the Cumberland Optimist on Tuesday night in Hot Stove Junior Division action.

Rush plated five runs in the first inning, four in the second, seven in the third and one in the fourth to win by mercy rule after four frames.

Elliot Myers-Shirer tripled, Caden Frazee doubled, singled and scored three times, Andrew Mason scored four runs and Caleb Yoder scored thrice.

Jordan Lane earned the win for Rush on the mound. He went the distance, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with seven strikeouts and a walk in four innings pitched.

Fisher took the loss for the Cumberland Optimist and Bible singled for the team's lone hit. First names were not provided and the Times-News hasn't received an Optomist roster.

Rush Services is at T and E Arborist on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Westmar Middle. Cumberland Optimist is at Flintstone on Friday at 6 p.m.

Senior Division

Potomac Pro 5, Growden 1

POTOMAC PARK — Potomac Pro held Growden Heating and Cooling to one hit and scored five unanswered runs in Senior Division action Monday.

Growden scored the game's first run in the opening inning before Potomac Pro responded with one run in the third before plating two each in the fifth and seventh frames to pull away.

Cade Bauer led the Potomac Paro offense with a double, single and two RBIs, and Fisher had a double and two runs batted in. Nick Grown singled for Growden's lone base hit.

Sebastian Stewart was the winning pitcher.

Potomac Pro was at EAD on Wednesday and is at Rush Services on Monday at 6 p.m. at Northern High. Growden hosts EAD on Saturday at Hamilton Field at 11 a.m.

Grantsville 13, Chessie 1

FROSTBURG — Grantsville racked up nine base hits and plated 10 runs in the third and fourth innings to down Chessie Federal Credit Union on Monday at Glendening Field in five frames.

Robert Deatelhauser was 2 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Bailey Turner singled twice and Dawson Tice drove in two runs.

Hunter Beitzel was the winning arm for Grantsville, allowing one run on one hits in 3 1/3 frames with seven Ks and three walks.

Jakob Fullerton and Cole Folk combined for 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Dane Van Slyke took the loss for Chessie. Caden White singled for the team's lone hit.

Grantsville hosts Chessie on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Junior Division

Cumberland Rotary 9, Salisbury 8

POTOMAC PARK — Cumberland Rotary fell behind 6-0 and trailed 8-7 entering the final inning, but Isaac Metcalf hit a walk-off double to stun Salisbury on Monday at Holler Field.

Rotary tied the score with two outs on an RBI single by Channing Logsdown.

Daulton Harper pulled Rotary within 8-7 with an inside-the-park grand slam in the fifth inning. Metcalf doubled another time and Carson Wilhelm also tallied a two-bagger.

Harper earned the win, holding Salisbury scoreless over the final two innings. Logsdon allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings of middle relief.

Ryder Reese was dealt the loss for Salisbury. At the plate, Jordan Delancy doubled.

Rotary hosts Bedford on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field, and Salisbury hosts Outdoor Power on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

T&E Arborist 3, Cresaptown 2

LONACONING — T&E Arborist walked off Cresaptown Monday on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh at Westmar Middle.

Cresaptown led 2-1 after a two-run fifth inning, a lead it held before T&E doubled to tie the game at 2 — its first hit of the game — and stole victory after an error and consecutive walks.

Names were not provided for T&E and the Times-News has not received a roster.

Crewsaptown's Jaxson Smearmen pitched three scoreless innings allowing one run on not hits with six strikeouts and a walk in the no-decision.

Nate Cecil pitched two scoreless no-hit innings of middle relief.

T&E hosts Rush Services on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Westmar, and Cresaptown hosts Jeremy Rice, Realtor on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Holler Field.

Outdoor Power 18, Rice Realtor 5

POTOMAC PARK — Max Fradiska, Jackson Spangler, Dylan Irons and Landon Davis all had standout performances in leading Outdoor Power to a five-inning rout of Rice Realtor on Monday.

Fradiska was 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored; Spangler was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs; Davis drove in three; and Irons was 2 for 3 with two ribbies and two runs.

Devin Hall got the start for Outdoor Power and allowed a run on one hit in two innings. Josiah Dudiak pitched two scoreless in relief, fanning four.

Spradlin took the loss for Rice. Jake Rice tallied two of the team's three hits, drove in two and scored two runs.

Outdoor Power is at Salisbury on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Rice Realtor is at Cresaptown on Thursday at Holler Field.

Growden splits first two

The Senior Division's Growden split its first two games, rolling to a 12-5 rout of Chessie on May 30 before dropping a 2-1 decision to Growden a day later.

Colt Resh went five innings for Riverside, allowing one earned run on two hits — both surrendered in the first inning — with nine strikeouts and no walks. Myles Bascelli earned a six-out save in relief, fanning six.

Growden's Nick Brown went the distance on 96 pitches. He allowed two unearned runs on three singles with four strikeouts and six walks.

In Growden's season-opening victory, Jacob Van Meter had a double, single and three RBIs; Lukas McMillan doubled, singled and drove in two; Isaac Grwoden doubled and plated a pair; and Cameron Hook had two singles and two ribbies.

Chessie's Ryan Krumpach singled three times, and Caver Robeson and James McVay had two singles each.

Growden's Christian Riley earned the victory on the mound, allowing four runs on three hits with six strikeouts and five walks in five innings pitched.