The Rush: Seahawks WR Lockett on D.K. Metcalf, Russell Wilson and COVID protocols

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett joins Jared to discuss the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols after several Steelers players including Ben Roethlisberger were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the contract extension the Seahawks gave Pete Carroll, the record pace he’s setting with D.K. Metcalf, his strong relationship with the other Seattle receivers, and why he’ll never beat MVP candidate Russell Wilson in a dance-off. PLUS: Tyler is working with Old Spice to improve U.S. high school graduation rates by partnering with the producers of the documentary Black Boys to create an education curriculum based on the film.

Latest Stories