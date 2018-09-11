The Rush: Sam Darnold transforms from dud to stud in NFL debut

Sam Darnold experienced quite a range of emotions in the first Monday Night Football game of the 2018 NFL season. The Jets rookie QB took the field against the Lions in Detroit and on his very first pass attempt, threw a pick six. DOH!

In the last 30 years, only Brett Favre and Jameis Winston have thrown a pick six on their debut NFL pass attempt. Sam was also sacked, so things looked dicey at the start, but the rookie eventually found his groove.

With help from his friends on the defensive side of the ball (the Jets defense scored two TDs), Sam completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards and two TDs. Matt Stafford meanwhile, looked terrible in front of the Lions’ home crowd, throwing four picks. Yikes!

At the end of the day, the Lions getting worked by a score of 48-17 was only slightly more humiliating than Job Gruden’s face.

We’re not sure what’s going on with Chucky, but he’s taking this anti-sunscreen agenda very seriously. On the pre-game show before the Raiders hosted the Rams, the 100 million dollar coach was looking quite crispy. Check out the video to see what we’re talking about. After his team got beat by the Rams 33-13, we’re not expecting to see the red fury leave Gruden’s face just yet.

Also a bit crispy? The baseball field in Philadelphia. Apparently, the Phillies’ grounds crew forgot to put the tarp out before a massive storm moved in over the weekend. Before Monday’s game against the Nationals, the crew tried to dry a soaked field. Check out the video to see how Bryce Harper stepped in to help and the crew’s unique last-ditch effort to dry the field. Spoiler alert…it did’t work.