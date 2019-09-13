The Rush: Sam Darnold may have kissed the Jets AFC East title hopes goodbye

The Bucs beat the Panthers in a football game so ugly, it broke all but two of the NFL Network’s cameras, the Jets can kiss their AFC East title hopes goodbye after quarterback Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis, Odell Beckham Jr. accused Jets DC Gregg Williams of ordering a dirty hit on him in the past, and the adult website Bang Bros submitted a $10 million bid to secure the naming rights for the Miami Heat’s arena.

Scroll to continue with content Ad