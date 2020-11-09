The Rush: Saints annihilate Brady’s Bucs on SNF
The NFL return of Antonio Brown in the anticipated matchup between greats Tom Brady and Drew Brees was a dud as the New Orleans Saints slayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida. Jared takes you through The rest of Sunday’s NFL action which included record performances from Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, game-winning touchdown attempts as time expired, the return of Christian McCaffrey and continued domination by Dalvin Cook. PLUS: The 2020 General Election is having a surprising effect; bringing sports enemies together off the court.