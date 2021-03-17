The Rush: Megan Rapinoe on quarantine lessons, Olympics and an overdue WH visit

Soccer great Megan Rapinoe is on The Rush choppin’ it up with Jared about a myriad of topics, including the 2021 Olympics, being the lone “superfan” in the WNBA Bubble, how quarantine created clarity in her relationship with basketball star Sue Bird, advice for basketball players in the NCAA Tournament bubble, how athletes are making a tangible impact on our society where she’d put a “Pino Pose” statue and her plans to cash in on her IOU visit to the White House.