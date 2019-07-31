The Rush: Reds, Pirates brawl minutes after Yasiel Puig is dealt for Trevor Bauer in three-team trade

A big MLB deal went down as Trevor Bauer was dealt to the Reds in a three-team trade. Yasiel Puig was also involved in the deal and minutes after the trade was announced, he was involved in a brawl for the team he no longer plays for. There are also some pressing NFL Training Camp questions: Is Melvin Gordon this year’s Le’Veon Bell? Is Jon Gruden the new Sean McDermott? Can Vontaze Burfict be anyone but Vontaze Burfict? And last, but most certainly also least, are the New York Giants actually the Little Giants?

Scroll to continue with content Ad