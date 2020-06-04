The Rush: Ravens star Calais Campbell on Drew Brees, protesting in the NFL and race in America

Walter Payton Man of the Year and Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell engages his brother, host of The Rush Jared Quay, in an honest conversation about the worldwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, the timing of Drew Brees’ comments against kneeling during the anthem, whether monetary reparations for slavery could help even the playing field in society, how he changes his behavior near police as a physically imposing black man, and why he’s optimistic about the future of the country despite the recent turmoil.